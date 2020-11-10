Left Menu
Wipro bags five-year software engineering services deal from ThoughtSpot

"In the dynamic marketplace, agility has become a strategic need for businesses to retain customer attention...This partnership is aligned with our continued efforts to enhance our Artificial Intelligence and Cloud ecosystem and build our growing footprint in the US," Wipro Senior Vice President (Industrial and Engineering Services) Harmeet Chauhan said. Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President (Head of Engineering) at ThoughtSpot, said the analytics market is seeing unprecedented disruption, as technologies like cloud and AI create massive opportunities for organisations that can capitalise on these new capabilities.

10-11-2020
IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it has won a five-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and artificial intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyse and share real-time business analytics data easily.

As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot's Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development, a statement said. Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model) to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely, it added.

While the financial details of the contract were not disclosed, Wipro said the solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market. "In the dynamic marketplace, agility has become a strategic need for businesses to retain customer attention...This partnership is aligned with our continued efforts to enhance our Artificial Intelligence and Cloud ecosystem and build our growing footprint in the US," Wipro Senior Vice President (Industrial and Engineering Services) Harmeet Chauhan said.

Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President (Head of Engineering) at ThoughtSpot, said the analytics market is seeing unprecedented disruption, as technologies like cloud and AI create massive opportunities for organisations that can capitalise on these new capabilities. "By partnering with Wipro, we will be able to tap into high-value product engineering capabilities and expertise as we scale, and continue to equip our customers with industry-leading solutions at the cutting edge of innovation," he added.

