KPIT Receives an Important Strategic Large Deal from BMW Group for the Next Generation Charging Electronics Program

The engagement covers software development, integration, and maintenance of combined powertrain coordination unit including charging control and extends over several years Pune, Maharashtra, India&Munich, Germany – Business Wire India KPIT, a leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive industry - announced signing of a large-scale order with BMW Group. The series order is spread over several years. The combined powertrain coordination unit is designed to power the next generation power electronics architecture of BMW Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV’s) and involves software development, integration, and maintenance. The integrated charger unit is an onboard charger that is combined with the vehicle control unit.

MicroFuzzy, A KPIT group company, a specialist in vehicle electrification engineering along with KPIT’s electric powertrain team will be at the forefront of executing this strategic software program and represents the first step for the BMW Group in establishing strategic software development partners for automotive software. As part of the strategic collaboration, KPIT has been nominated as the single source software integration partner for the next generation 11KW combined charging electronics program powering the upcoming BEV’s of BMW Group. MicroFuzzy and KPIT will perform the role of a strategic software partner and will be responsible for complete development, integration, validation and series software maintenance, to accelerate the technologies a future electric vehicle requires.

Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, shared “We are very happy to see the foresight of BMW Group towards investing in vehicle electrification programs that will have long reaching impact. We are happy to broaden our existing partnerships with BMW Group, and reinforce our offering as a software integration partner.” About KPIT KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that will help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future. With 6500+ Automobelievers across the globe, specializing in embedded software, AI & Digital solutions, KPIT enables customers accelerate implementation of next generation mobility technologies. With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India. KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details visit www.kpit.com Download KPIT logo/ Images/ Media Resources from : KPIT Newsroom PWR PWR