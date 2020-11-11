Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's 'Jo Baiden' feels affinity to U.S. president-elect

Yutaka Umeda, the 73-year-old mayor of Yamato - a town of 15,000 in southwestern Japan - first realized that the Chinese characters used to write his name could, if said differently, sound like "Joe Biden" while watching television coverage of the U.S. vote count with his family. Japan uses kanji characters from China along with phonetic Japanese script, especially for names, and the characters can sometimes be read in different ways.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:53 IST
Japan's 'Jo Baiden' feels affinity to U.S. president-elect
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meet Japan's Joe Biden - the mayor of a remote town who's become an internet sensation for having a name that can be pronounced the same as that of the U.S. president-elect. Yutaka Umeda, the 73-year-old mayor of Yamato - a town of 15,000 in southwestern Japan - first realized that the Chinese characters used to write his name could, if said differently, sound like "Joe Biden" while watching television coverage of the U.S. vote count with his family.

Japan uses kanji characters from China along with phonetic Japanese script, especially for names, and the characters can sometimes be read in different ways. In Umeda's case, his first name, Yutaka, can also be pronounced "Jo," while his surname becomes "Baiden." Over the last few days, Umeda has become a media and internet sensation.

"I'm really surprised," Umeda told Reuters. "I was told I was in the news in Japan but I was in Tokyo yesterday, and I heard from people that I made news in the U.S. too." People have suggested Umeda fly to Washington to meet Biden or invite him to Yamato, but for now, Umeda said he will content himself with a congratulatory letter.

"To me, the president of the U.S. was someone far away," said Umeda. "But coincidentally, because our names are phonetically the same, I feel much closer to him when I watch his speeches and videos."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -Russian health ministry

Turkey is interested in producing Russias first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, at domestic facilities, Russias health ministry said on Wednesday after a phone call between the countries health ministers. Russia is already testing two vacci...

Deputy UN chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel

Amina Mohammed began her mission in Nigeria on Monday, where she met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital, Abuja. Ms. Mohammed later joined the Vice-President, Finance Minister and UN colleagues to launch the UN Plus Offer, whic...

Displaced persons want to return home: Deputy UN chief, visiting north-east Nigeria

In the town of Banki, near Nigerias border with Cameroon, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited a camp hosting internally displaces persons IDPs as well as Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon. UN DSG AminaJMohammed visited...

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020