Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech experts voice concerns of gig worker surveillance in pandemic

Gig workers – independent contractors such as drivers who perform on-demand services – are most vulnerable to surveillance as they have no safeguards like minimum wage or health cover, researchers told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference that was held online. "Tools to monitor gig workers were at play before the pandemic when it was a harder sell, but when introduced during COVID you have public health as a legitimate reason," said Urvashi Aneja of policy and advocacy collective Tandem Research in India.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 01:12 IST
Tech experts voice concerns of gig worker surveillance in pandemic

By Zoe Tabary and Avi Asher-Schapiro LONDON, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Growing armies of gig workers have little to no say in how they are being monitored during the coronavirus pandemic, researchers and advocates told a conference on Wednesday, calling for better oversight in how tracking tools are deployed.

From Singapore to Estonia, business is turning to technology to help people resume work and travel, with apps, scanners, and so-called immunity passports, but digital rights experts warn against privacy and increased surveillance. Gig workers – independent contractors such as drivers who perform on-demand services – are most vulnerable to surveillance as they have no safeguards like minimum wage or health cover, researchers told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference that was held online.

"Tools to monitor gig workers were at play before the pandemic when it was a harder sell, but when introduced during COVID you have public health as a legitimate reason," said Urvashi Aneja of policy and advocacy collective Tandem Research in India. In India, contact-tracing mobile app Aarogya Setu is mandatory for food-delivery workers, government and some private sector employees.

Such tools can track gig workers' location at all times, regardless of whether they are at work or not, said Aneja, whose organisation has been reviewing tech tools used during the pandemic. "One of the things that gig work does it that it fragments the labour force, so the ability and the spaces to collectively bargain, for workers to come together, is also decreasing," she added.

Workers' increased engagement with tech platforms fuels a model where "we are turned into monetised bits that are bought, sold and traded", said Safiya Noble, a leading technology scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Monitoring technologies like facial recognition tends to single out minorities for unfair treatment, and provide little recourse for them to seek redress, said Noble.

Aneja agreed, saying "not only is tech created in the Global North, it's critiqued in the Global North". "We need to build up civil society so that the critique doesn't replicate the same power imbalances as the product."

Alice Munyua, director of innovation and public policy for Africa at Firefox browser maker Mozilla, called for more tools to help create a "healthy internet". The company developed Facebook Container, a Firefox extension that allows users to isolate their web activity from Facebook sites like Instagram and Messenger.

"This prevents Facebook from following you around the web ... the less data they have on you the less they can give away," she said.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains with technology stocks back in favor

The Nasdaq led Wall Streets advance on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic r...

Belize votes for new PM with economy hamstrung by pandemic

Belize voted on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country grapples with an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Ba...

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020