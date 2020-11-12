Left Menu
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom collaborate to build 5G-ready IP network

12-11-2020
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group have expanded their strategic cooperation to build a 5G-ready IP network, the Finnish telecom giant announced on Thursday.

The collaboration will see Deutsche Telekom deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router portfolio to replace and modernize its existing IP edge/core network as it prepares for next-generation broadband and 5G services.

The scale, feature breadth and versatility of the platform addresses ever-increasing performance requirements, enabling operators like Deutsche Telekom Group and its affiliates to build bigger, smarter, automated and secure networks with a greater return on investment.

"The Nokia 7750 SR-s series of IP routers takes router performance to the next level by delivering the massive scale, comprehensive feature set and platform versatility needed to stay ahead of evolving demands. Nokia is excited to expand its longstanding relationship with Deutsche Telekom Group to help prepare its affiliates' networks for the future," said Vassilis Kazatzopoulos, Head of International Sales DT Global Customer Business Team at Nokia.

According to Nokia, Deutsche Telekom tapped its 7750 SR-7s routers as they support the full spectrum of provider edge, gateway and core functions for advanced residential, mobile and enterprise services.

Designed for the 5G and cloud era, 7750 SR-s is managed by the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) that supports 5G IP transport with automated slicing across IP and optical transport layers with end-to-end orchestration of network resource provisioning and assurance operations.

Nokia has already started replacing and modernizing the operator's existing IP network in Greece while the deployment in Hungary is expected to begin in Q4 2020.

