Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX launch of crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

"The history being made this time is we’re launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Friday. Musk, the billionaire Silicon Valley titan who also is chief executive of electric carmarker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc, usually attends high-profile SpaceX missions in person.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 08:19 IST
SpaceX launch of crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASA's first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft. The liftoff time slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts of gusty, onshore winds over Florida - remnants of Tropical Storm Eta - that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said.

SpaceX's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed "Resilience" by its crew, was rescheduled for launch atop the Falcon 9 at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The crew for the flight to the International Space Station includes three American astronauts - Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and the mission commander, Mike Hopkins, a U.S. Air Force colonel who is to be sworn into the fledgling U.S. Space Force once aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The fourth crew member is Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to orbit after flying on the U.S. space shuttle in 2005 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2009. The journey to the space station - lengthened from about eight hours to a little over a day by the new launch time - is considered SpaceX’s first "operational" mission for the Crew Dragon.

A so-called test flight of the vehicle to and from the space station with two crewmen aboard the Dragon in August marked the first space flight of NASA astronauts launched from U.S. soil in nine years, following the end of the shuttle program. NASA officials only just signed off on Crew Dragon’s final design earlier this week, capping a nearly 10-year development phase for SpaceX under the space agency’s public-private crew program.

The advent of the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon represents a new era of commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - being used to carry Americans into orbit. "The history being made this time is we’re launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Musk, the billionaire Silicon Valley titan who also is chief executive of electric carmarker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc, usually attends high-profile SpaceX missions in person. But his presence for the launch was thrown into question on Thursday after he said he had taken a series of four coronavirus diagnostic tests, with two coming back positive and two negative. Asked if Musk would be in the launch control room for liftoff, Bridenstine said agency policy required employees to quarantine and self-isolate after testing positive for the disease, "so we anticipate that that will be taking place."

Whether Musk came into contact with the astronauts was unclear but unlikely since the crew has been in routine quarantine for weeks prior to the flight. NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing the shuttle program that ended in 2011 and weaning the United States off dependence on Russian rockets to send U.S. astronauts to space.

Boeing’s first crewed test mission with its Starliner capsule is planned for late next year.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on SaturdayBest wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy, he tweeted...

UK PM Johnson, Prince Charles mark Diwali with victory of light over darkness messages

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles used the analogy of victory of light over darkness as reflective of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic crisis as part of their annual messages to mark the festival of Diwali on Saturday. J...

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August -New York Times

Al Qaedas second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported on Fr...

SpaceX launch of crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musks rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASAs first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020