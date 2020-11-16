Left Menu
Oppo teases new concept phone for Inno Day 2020 tech event

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:54 IST
Oppo teases new concept phone for Inno Day 2020 tech event

Oppo will unveil a new concept phone with a rollable form factor alongside other innovative products at its annual event "Oppo Inno Day 2020" on November 17, the company confirmed in a teaser on social media.

As per the teaser, the Oppo concept phone features a rollable or expandable display, similar to TCL's rollable concept phone which was unveiled back in March this year.

In addition to the concept phone, Oppo will launch an AR Glass and a CybeReal AR app. The company is also expected to unveil the 125W wired charging and 65W wireless charging technology and a new-generation of in-display selfie cameras.

Oppo Inno Day is an annual technology event of the Chinese company that aims to showcase the latest innovation and exploration of personal technology. It will be held in Shenzhen, China.

At last year's event, Oppo showcased a variety of innovative products including smartwatches, smart wireless headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses, under-screen camera technology, among other technological breakthroughs across various fields.

