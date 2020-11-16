Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available on AT&T network

Samsung's rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover Pro, is now available on the AT&T networks in the U.S. The device is available for purchase via att.com and FirstNet.com.

With its availability on AT&T, Galaxy XCover Pro has become the FirstNet Ready device along with the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, supporting access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority that includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders and the Band 14 spectrum.

FirstNet devices and modules go through an extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro and Tab Active Pro meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance. The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. Robert Boyanovsky, vice president, product marketing, AT&T

Designed and engineered for frontline workers across a variety of industries and first responders, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with MIL-STD-810G certification for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions and IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

It boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ TFT display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Enhanced Touch capabilities for use with gloves and in wet conditions. Under the hood, the Galaxy XCover Pro packs the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. It is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging (Pogo).

In terms of optics, the device boasts a 13MP selfie camera and dual rear camera setup comprising a 25MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Further, the Galaxy XCover Pro is push-to-talk ready with its two programmable keys, allowing users to stay in contact with anyone throughout their day with a simple push of a button. It also features the walkie talkie capability integrated into platforms like Microsoft Teams. Other features include Samsung's defense-grade multi-layered Knox platform and mPOS.