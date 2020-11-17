Flipkart Group acquires Bengaluru-based AR startup Scapic

India's leading e-commerce company Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Augmented Reality (AR) company, Scapic, to make millions of online shoppers experience the potential of AR.

The Walmart-owned company will acquire a 100% stake in the AR firm. Scapic's team of experienced developers and designers will work towards accelerating the company's efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

Commenting on this development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "This year has accelerated online adoption -be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritize health and safety. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience. I welcome the Scapic team to Flipkart as we continue our efforts to provide deeper value to our customers."

Founded in 2017, Scapic is a cloud-based platform that enables the creation and publishing of AR and 3D content. The Bengaluru-based company was recently adjudged the winner of the National Startup Awards 2020, in the Industry 4.0 - AR category and it aims to democratize Extended Reality in eCommerce and drive anew generation of product visuals and experiences.

"Customers now require better visuals than ever before. Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, Computer Vision and AR have made this change possible. Scapic's no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture & electronics," said V K Sai Krishna & Ajay P V, Co-Founders, Scapic