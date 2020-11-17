Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart Group acquires Bengaluru-based AR startup Scapic

Founded in 2017, Scapic is a cloud-based platform that enables the creation and publishing of AR and 3D content. The Bengaluru-based company was recently adjudged the winner of the National Startup Awards 2020, in the Industry 4.0 - AR category and it aims to democratize Extended Reality in eCommerce and drive anew generation of product visuals and experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:18 IST
Flipkart Group acquires Bengaluru-based AR startup Scapic
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Reuters

India's leading e-commerce company Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Augmented Reality (AR) company, Scapic, to make millions of online shoppers experience the potential of AR.

The Walmart-owned company will acquire a 100% stake in the AR firm. Scapic's team of experienced developers and designers will work towards accelerating the company's efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

Commenting on this development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "This year has accelerated online adoption -be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritize health and safety. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience. I welcome the Scapic team to Flipkart as we continue our efforts to provide deeper value to our customers."

Founded in 2017, Scapic is a cloud-based platform that enables the creation and publishing of AR and 3D content. The Bengaluru-based company was recently adjudged the winner of the National Startup Awards 2020, in the Industry 4.0 - AR category and it aims to democratize Extended Reality in eCommerce and drive anew generation of product visuals and experiences.

"Customers now require better visuals than ever before. Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, Computer Vision and AR have made this change possible. Scapic's no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture & electronics," said V K Sai Krishna & Ajay P V, Co-Founders, Scapic

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

I can understand the frustration: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply on Tuesday to comments of Home Minister Amit Shah terming the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration a gang, and said the frustration stems from the political amalgam de...

MP govt to bring law against 'love jihad',5-year jail:minister

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to introduce Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of love jihad, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he...

Ethiopia to advance on Tigray's capital as surrender ultimatum expires

Ethiopias prime minister warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel northern forces to lay down arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray regions capital in a two-week conflict destabilising the Horn of Africa.The thr...

Chinese journalist faces imprisonment of up to 5 years for reporting on COVID-19 outbreak

In another move by China to curb freedom of expression, a citizen journalist from China, who has been detained since May for reporting the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, is facing a sentence of up to five years in jail after she was formally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020