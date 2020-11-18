Houseparty, Fortnite partner to let gamers video chat while playing

Left Menu
Group video chat app Houseparty said on Wednesday it has partnered with popular video game "Fortnite" to let friends video chat while playing the game, as people seek various sources of entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Group video chat app Houseparty said on Wednesday it has partnered with popular video game "Fortnite" to let friends video chat while playing the game, as people seek various sources of entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand from stay-at-home gamers has boosted videogame sales and the use of social media apps to stay connected with friends and family, as a spike in new coronavirus cases force people to remain indoors.

Houseparty video chat is currently available to "Fortnite" players on PC, Sony Corp's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, the company said, adding that players will also need an Android mobile device or Apple Inc's iOS, with the Houseparty app installed. Houseparty, which was acquired by Fortnite-maker Epic Games in June last year, said parents can turn off the video chat within the game's parental controls feature and the user must be at least 13 years old to create an account on the video chat app.

Also Read: Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

