LG OLED TV becomes official TV partner of Xbox Series X

LG OLED TVs are considered one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of the cutting-edge features they offer- self-lit pixel technology, ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:54 IST
LG OLED TV becomes official TV partner of Xbox Series X
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics said Wednesday it has entered into an exclusive marketing partnership with Microsoft's Xbox to highlight the phenomenal gaming experience of the newly-launched Xbox Series X console and LG 2020 OLED TV lineup.

With this announcement, LG OLED TV has become the official TV partner of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's most powerful console ever, in key markets across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific.

LG OLED TVs are considered one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of the cutting-edge features they offer- self-lit pixel technology, ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC).

The advanced combined processing power of LG's OLED TVs and the Xbox Series X console enables players to enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the duo promise to draw gamers even deeper into the action with dynamic images and sounds.

Last but not least, LG's 2020 OLED TV models come with Eye Comfort Display certified by TUV Rhineland, indicating that the TVs are flicker-free, emit minimal blue light and deliver a wide color gamut, excellent HDR performance and consistent picture quality when viewed from a wide-angle. LG OLED TVs are also verified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) as flicker-free and low blue light-emitting.

Commenting on the partnership, "We take the needs of gamers very seriously when developing our OLED TVs so to be able to be an official partner to Xbox Series X is a partnership that is very meaningful to us. We're confident that the heightened visual quality from combining LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will blow gamers away," said S.P. Baik, head of the TV product planning division of LG's Home Entertainment Company.

