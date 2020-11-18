Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Apple said the new program will start on Jan. 1 and it will give more details on which developers qualify next month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:11 IST
Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Apple takes a 30% cut of most purchases made on the App Store, although the commission drops to 15% for subscriptions that remain active for more than a year.

The iPhone maker said developers will automatically get the lower 15% rate if they generate $1 million or less in proceeds - defined as the portion of store purchases that the developer keeps - in a calendar year. Based on the publishers they track, analytics firm Sensor Tower said 4.9% of the App Store's 2019 revenue came from those who generated less than $1 million in gross consumer spending, while 97.5% of the iOS publishers generated less than $1 million per year in gross consumer spending.

The App Store generated $59.3 billion from gross consumer spending in the first 10 months of 2020 and Apple would have made $17.8 billion if it took a 30% cut, according to Sensor Tower estimates. Apple's App Store fees and rules have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Match Group Inc and Epic Games as well as startups and smaller companies that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.

"This would be something to celebrate were it not a calculated move by Apple to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly on stores and payments, again breaking the promise of treating all developers equally," Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said. "Apple is hoping to remove enough critics that they can get away with their blockade on competition and 30% tax on most in-app purchases."

In reply to criticisms, the world's most valuable company has previously said its rules apply evenly to developers and that the App Store provides an easy way to reach its huge base of users without having to set up payment systems in the 175 countries where it operates. Apple said the new program will start on Jan. 1 and it will give more details on which developers qualify next month.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Latin America's star COVID performer is starting to see cases climb

Uruguay, a relative coronavirus-free zone in hard-hit Latin America, is starting to see a worrying rise in cases, sparking concern among government officials that the country could reverse course after a long period of containing the pandem...

UPDATE 2-Pole and Chinese citizen indicted in Warsaw for spying

Polish authorities said on Wednesday a former secret service agent and a Chinese citizen who worked for a telecommunications company have been charged with spying for China.Reuters previously reported httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-huawei-po...

No more lockdown, restrictions can be imposed in some crowded areas: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there wont be any fresh lockdown in the national capital as there is no need for it, but restrictions could be imposed in some crowded areas to contain the spread of COVID-19. Interacti...

Jabalpur police personnel rescue passengers of bus which overturned, IG lauds their action

Jabalpur Police on Tuesday rescued around 35 people who suffered injuries as the bus carrying them overturned. Around 35 people were injured after the bus carrying them overturned. Our team reached the spot and took them to the hospital. I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020