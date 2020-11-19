Left Menu
Nokia announces world’s first commercial 25G PON solution

Nokia's 25G PON solution can support 5G mobile transport as well as true 10G service for enterprises. Nokia's customers with 10 Gbps Quillion boards will also have 25 Gbps capabilities in their network. The solution can co-exist with GPON and XGS-PON on a single infrastructure, allowing CSPs to add 25 Gbps in an overlay without disrupting existing customer services.

Nokia announces world’s first commercial 25G PON solution
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia today announced the launch of the world's first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON (passive optical network) fiber broadband solution, becoming the first vendor to commercialize an end-to-end solution for 25G PON.

Based on Nokia's Quillion chipset and the existing next-generation PON hardware such as access nodes and line cards, the new 25G PON solution offers truly universal PON capabilities and enables communications service providers (CSPs) to supercharge their networks and enhance fiber network usage.

Commenting on this development, Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, "Nokia continues to lead the PON evolution. We have a long history of firsts: from the first volume GPON deployments to the first 10G PON and next-generation access platforms. It is vital that we keep pushing and enable our customers to capitalize on new opportunities while fully leveraging their existing investments."

"By delivering a step-change increase in fiber broadband networks with our 25G PON solution, CSPs will be able to bring better broadband to consumers and businesses, both through fixed fiber and 5G mobile broadband," Motley added.

Nokia's 25G PON solution can support 5G mobile transport as well as true 10G service for enterprises. Nokia's customers with 10 Gbps Quillion boards will also have 25 Gbps capabilities in their network. The solution can co-exist with GPON and XGS-PON on a single infrastructure, allowing CSPs to add 25 Gbps in an overlay without disrupting existing customer services.

The 25G PON technology is the next big step in PON evolution and enables the converging of high-end services on single fiber infrastructure. It leverages the high volumes and mature eco-system of data center optical technologies to achieve the best cost point, huge capacity, fastest time-to-market, and simplest evolution path compared to 50G PON.

"CSPs are adding more capacity into their fiber access networks, supporting enterprise services and 5G wireless transport. 25G PON is the next-step, supporting capacity upgrades while ensuring coexistence with earlier generations of PON. The 25G PON ecosystem takes advantage of existing optical technologies and proven know-how," said Julie Kunstler, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia.

