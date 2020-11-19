Great Learning collaborates with IIIT Hyderabad for software engineering for data science prog

Ed-tech company Great Learning on Thursday said it has collaborated with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad to launch a post graduate certificate programme in software engineering for data science. The eight-month long programme is co-developed and co-delivered by top-notch faculty from IIIT Hyderabad, Great Learning and industry experts, according to a statement.

The programme will be delivered in a blended learning format of live online classes and classroom residencies at IIIT Hyderabad, enabling learners to upskill without quitting their jobs. "Having seen the shortage of technology professionals with the know-how of implementing data science solutions at scale, we have collaborated with IIIT Hyderabad to offer this programme to help professionals build this expertise and accelerate their careers," Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said.

Students will receive their post graduate certificates from IIIT Hyderabad and will also have access to Great Learning Excelerate, an exhaustive career services platform that prepares professionals for aspiring roles in the industry. IIIT Hyderabad Director P J Narayanan said the course on software engineering for working professionals will integrate modern software engineering with data sciences, which would be a key capability in the AI-dominated future.

"We also look forward to engaging more with corporates through this programme," Narayanan added.