Google extends Chrome's support for Windows 7 through January 2022

Google on Friday announced the extension of Chrome's support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022, a 6-month extension from its previously communicated date of July 15, 2021.

The extension comes in view of the current situation and is based on feedback from Google Chrome's enterprise customers. Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations' roadmap for the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected disruptions caused by it forced them to halt the migration plans.

According to a Google study, 21 percent of global organizations are still in process of migrating to Windows 10 while 1 percent are planning to start the migration soon.

"After assessing the current situation, and based on feedback from our valued enterprise customers, Chrome is extending our support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022. We'll continue to evaluate the conditions our enterprise customers are facing, and communicate any additional changes in the future," the search giant wrote in an official blog post.

The extension of support means that if any enterprise is in the mid-way through migration, its users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome's security and productivity benefits. Google says this extension will give its enterprise customers the flexibility they need to continue supporting their workforce while moving off of Windows 7 as their situation allows.

"IT teams can also take advantage of Chrome's existing enterprise capabilities and future roadmap, including our continued investment in cloud management, enterprise security capabilities, and our plans to integrate more closely with the broader ecosystem across the operating system versions," Google said.

Back in January 2020, Google announced that it will continue to fully support Chrome on Windows 7 for a minimum of 18 months from Microsoft's End of Life date, until at least July 15, 2021.