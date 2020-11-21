Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google extends Chrome's support for Windows 7 through January 2022

The extension of support means that if any enterprise is in the mid-way through migration, its users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome's security and productivity benefits. Google says this extension will give its enterprise customers the flexibility they need to continue supporting their workforce while moving off of Windows 7 as their situation allows. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:59 IST
Google extends Chrome's support for Windows 7 through January 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Friday announced the extension of Chrome's support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022, a 6-month extension from its previously communicated date of July 15, 2021.

The extension comes in view of the current situation and is based on feedback from Google Chrome's enterprise customers. Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations' roadmap for the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected disruptions caused by it forced them to halt the migration plans.

According to a Google study, 21 percent of global organizations are still in process of migrating to Windows 10 while 1 percent are planning to start the migration soon.

"After assessing the current situation, and based on feedback from our valued enterprise customers, Chrome is extending our support for Windows 7 until at least January 15, 2022. We'll continue to evaluate the conditions our enterprise customers are facing, and communicate any additional changes in the future," the search giant wrote in an official blog post.

The extension of support means that if any enterprise is in the mid-way through migration, its users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome's security and productivity benefits. Google says this extension will give its enterprise customers the flexibility they need to continue supporting their workforce while moving off of Windows 7 as their situation allows.

"IT teams can also take advantage of Chrome's existing enterprise capabilities and future roadmap, including our continued investment in cloud management, enterprise security capabilities, and our plans to integrate more closely with the broader ecosystem across the operating system versions," Google said.

Back in January 2020, Google announced that it will continue to fully support Chrome on Windows 7 for a minimum of 18 months from Microsoft's End of Life date, until at least July 15, 2021.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Stoinis eager to continue floating experiment against India

Aggressive Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is confident he could become the ultimate floating batsman in limited overs cricket after a successful stint opening in the Indian Premier League. Stoinis, who has fashioned a successful caree...

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' to debut on Amazon in March 2021

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for Eddie Murphys much-awaited movie Coming 2 America. The studio announced on Friday that it bought the film, a sequel to John Landis 1988 comedy Coming to America, from Paramount Pictures, ...

Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales

Amazonhas bowed to government pressure to postpone its Black Friday discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to pre...

HBO Max greenlights 'DMZ' from Roberto Patino, Ava DuVernay

HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama DMZ from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino. Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020