Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram rolls out 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels

Instagram has announced new updates for branded content on its platform, including the 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels.

ANI | California | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:13 IST
Instagram rolls out 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels
Instagram logo . Image Credit: ANI

Instagram has announced new updates for branded content on its platform, including the 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels. Instagram has launched the branded content tag to Reels, and it will soon be launched to Live as well.

"We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the Branded Content tag is launching in Reels today, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks," Instagram said in an official blog post. Instagram is also launching a new workflow where advertisers will be able to create Branded Content ads without the need for them to post organically on Instagram first.

As a result, brands will have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads. Branded Content ads in Instagram Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.

"We want brands to have access to organic Stories' creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience," said Instagram in its blog post. Instagram recently launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram.

Now creators can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both. (ANI)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's 'eyes do the talking' in latest Instagram post

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi's "bold reforms", says it will pave way for India's rapid economic progress

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that bold reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for Indias rapid economic progress in the years to come. Addressing Pand...

Targeted by Bengal Home Dept over reaction to Malda blast: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accused the state Home Department of targeting him over his reaction to the Malda plastic factory blast which claimed the lives of six people. He said targeting the constitutional head of We...

Ethiopia says it has taken Tigrayan town of Adigrat

Ethiopias government said on Saturday its troops had seized another town, Adigrat, in its push towards the capital of Tigray province where it is seeking to topple rebel forces.Adigrat is 116 km 72 miles north of regional capital Mekelle. T...

Pakistan ready to host top cricketing nations in 2021 "

After nearly a decade of hosting no home test matches due to a terrorist attack on a rival teams bus in 2009, Pakistan says its ready to welcome major cricketing nations like South Africa, New Zealand, England and West Indies in 2021. Were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020