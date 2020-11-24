Black Friday deal: Google Pixel 5 is down to USD649 for first time on Amazon

Amazon is offering a USD50 off on the all-new Google Pixel 5 5G smartphone during the Black Friday Deals Week 2020, bringing it down to USD649 as against the usual price tag of USD699.

The carrier-unlocked Pixel 5 is getting a whopping discount for the first time on Amazon since its release in mid-October 2020. This is a fantastic deal considering the device only came out a month ago.

Image Credit: Amazon

Pixel 5: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The 5G phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor along with Adreno 620 GPU and Titan M Security Module. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, Pixel 5 boasts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS+EIS) and a 16MP ultrawide lens with a 107-degree field of view. The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps/60fps and three new video stabilization modes - Locked, Active and Cinematic Pan.

The Google Pixel 5 boots Android 11 and supports a minimum of 3 years of OS and security updates. It is fuelled by a 4,080 mAh battery that features Extreme Battery Saver mode for up to 48 additional hours of power. It supports 18W fast-charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G (sub-6), 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Google Cast, USB-Type C port and GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS. Pixel 5 features 3 microphones and stereo speakers.