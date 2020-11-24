Left Menu
Atos awarded with the best CSR project for environment and sustainability in India

As our raison d'être at Atos, we are committed to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space by addressing the challenges of climate change and fulfilling our carbon intensity targets set by the Group." The IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2020 was received by Nasir Usman Shaikh on behalf of Atos Global IT Solutions Services Private Ltd. Atos has placed decarbonization and sustainability at the heart of its business and corporate strategies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:30 IST
Atos awarded with the best CSR project for environment and sustainability in India
The award was announced at a virtual ceremony organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CSR Conclave & Awards 2020 MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos has announced that it has won the award for best CSR project for environment and sustainability in India in recognition for its efforts and commitment for environment & sustainability. The award was won at a virtual ceremony organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CSR Conclave & Awards 2020 on 6th November 2020 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The recognition through this award further reflects the company's unwavering commitment to continuously reduce its environmental footprint and the efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy that commits to continue to reduce the global carbon emissions.

Nasir Usman Shaikh, VP, Head of Human Resources, Atos India said, "It is a proud moment for us to see that Atos is being acknowledged and accredited for setting a high standard for the pioneering efforts in environment and sustainability. As our raison d'être at Atos, we are committed to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space by addressing the challenges of climate change and fulfilling our carbon intensity targets set by the Group." The IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2020 was received by Nasir Usman Shaikh on behalf of Atos Global IT Solutions Services Private Ltd. Atos has placed decarbonization and sustainability at the heart of its business and corporate strategies. The group recently announced its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, a date which is 15 years ahead of the ambitious aim of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change to limit the global warming of the planet to 1.5oC compared to pre-industrial levels (net-zero by 2050).

In India, Atos implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, with a focus on reducing fuel consumption and increasing the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. As a highlight of the various decarbonization programs in India, Atos had launched its first 'Electric Fleet Car Operation' in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Vadodara campuses to minimize and reduce the carbon emissions. Under a pilot program undertaken in India in 2019, Atos had deployed 11 electric cars for its employees for office travel. Atos's ambition is to move employee transportation to electric cars and buses in India.

About Atos Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

