Twitter to show warning sign when users like a labelled tweet

Expanding its feature of showing a warning when a user tries to retweet a labelled tweet, Twitter on Monday (local time) announced that it will also be showing a warning sign when a user likes a labelled tweet with potentially misleading information.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to The Verge, the functionality will be rolling out on the web and the iOS versions of the social media platform this week, while the functionality will come to the Android versions later in the coming weeks.

The company said that adding a warning to tweets with misleading information decreased the quote tweets to by 29 percent. (ANI)

