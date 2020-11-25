Left Menu
Development News Edition

Didi launches service in Mexico for women to select only female passengers

According to both companies, women make up small parts of their Mexico fleet of drivers: 4% at Uber and 4.3% at Didi. "We know that women in Mexico face real, daily challenges around personal safety and a lack of good economic opportunities," Juan Andres Panama, head of Didi Mexico, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 03:05 IST
Didi launches service in Mexico for women to select only female passengers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese ride-sharing company Didi began rolling out a service in Mexico this week to let female drivers select only other women as their passengers, a move aimed at encouraging their safety as the country confronts worsening gender violence. Called "Didi Mujer," or Didi Woman, the program is being piloted in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tijuana, and Didi hopes if more women join the platform, passengers eventually will be able to exclusively choose female drivers.

Didi's rival, Uber Technologies Inc, earlier this month also launched an option for female drivers in Mexico to select only women passengers, in line with a similar Uber program in Saudi Arabia. According to both companies, women make up small parts of their Mexico fleet of drivers: 4% at Uber and 4.3% at Didi.

"We know that women in Mexico face real, daily challenges around personal safety and a lack of good economic opportunities," Juan Andres Panama, head of Didi Mexico, said in a statement on Tuesday. "We're hoping to help with both." Didi Mujer is the first Didi-branded initiative geared at getting more women behind the wheel. The company's Brazil subsidiary, 99, also runs a similar program.

The efforts to draw more women onto the apps come as protests in Mexico have again flared up over gender violence. These include the recent killings of 12-year-old Sofia in Zacatecas, whose last name has not been published, and 20-year-old Bianca Alejandrina Lorenzana in Quintana Roo, known by her nickname Alexis. Femicides in Mexico have more than doubled between 2014 and 2019, according to official data compiled by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. Mexico's government has registered 777 cases this year.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fernandes double helps United beat Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United stayed top of Champions League Group H with two goals from Bruno Fernandes helping them to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on Tuesday.Fernandes blasted United into a seventh-minute lead in spectacular fa...

Soccer-Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.After a slu...

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020