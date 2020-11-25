Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom giant MTN Uganda becomes top taxpayer in country: report

"We have always insisted on corporate governance, transparency and good planning to ensure our income keeps growing and hence higher taxes. We are going to invest more money in the network in order to expand to more areas in Uganda. We will also introduce new products which will help the country and the people to get better serviced".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:22 IST
Telecom giant MTN Uganda becomes top taxpayer in country: report
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@mtnug)

MTN Uganda has emerged among the top taxpayers said Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, according to a report by Marcopolis.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the president of Uganda named MTN Uganda as the top taxpayer in his campaign tour in eastern Uganda. He praised the telecom giant for adding to the economic growth as he said "with the peace in the country, we have attracted foreign investors who have created jobs and also pay a lot of taxes".

Reportedly, with a standard annual return of Shs 701 b, MTN Uganda has been named by Museveni as the top taxpayer. Followed by other giants such as Airtel (Shs 500b), and the Bank of Uganda with (Shs 451b) MTN Uganda maintained to be on the top.

Being among the top taxpayers, Charles Mbire, MTN Uganda chairman said will keep upgrading its investment, and it will sustain its position in the market. He focused on transparency in business since he said that the taxes of Shs 701b including income tax is directly paid to Uganda Revenue Authority. "We have always insisted on corporate governance, transparency and good planning to ensure our income keeps growing and hence higher taxes. We are going to invest more money in the network in order to expand to more areas in Uganda. We will also introduce new products which will help the country and the people to get better serviced", Mbire added.

The telecom giant is the largest network in Uganda, it is the premium telecommunications network which provides a wide range of services and products. It deals with mobile phones, Internet, data bundles, digital money payments, voice calls, and other services. A subsidiary of MTN Group, the giant MTN Uganda connects an approx of 232 million people in 22 countries including African and the Middle East.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lt General Harpal Singh appointednext Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army on Wednesday. Lt General Singh is currently the Director-General of Border Roads Organisation and would take over his new appointment on Dec...

7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

At least seven people died after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people hit rocks close to a small port on the Canary Island of Lanzarote, Spanish rescue services said Wednesday. The boat was one of 12 intercepted in the islands waters...

ANALYSIS-Norway hikes cash for rainforests, seeking corporate help to slow losses

By Alister Doyle OSLO, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Norway is doubling the price it guarantees developing nations to keep their tropical forests standing, in a step to slow catastrophic losses and encourage big companies to invest fa...

SC asks Centre to apprise it about status of women Army officers regarding permanent commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre, the individual status of 615 serving Short Service Commission SSC women officers in Indian Army, out of whom 422 have been found fit on merit for the grant of permanent commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020