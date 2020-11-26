Left Menu
Nokia 2.4 now available for pre-order in India

The Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that is claimed to last up to two days. It runs on Android 10 and users can look forward to 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 years of software upgrades.

The Nokia 2.4 has landed in India and is now available for pre-order via the company's official India website. The phone is available in a single 3GB+64GB memory variant and two shades- Fjord and Charcoal.

On the purchase of Nokia 2.4 via the company's official website, buyers will get a limited period offer. The first one hundred (100) customers placing successful orders from 26 November 2020 until 4 December 2020 will get a special 007 No Time to Die merchandise worth Rs 1,200. It includes one bottle, one Cap and a metal keychain.

Nokia 2.4: Specifications

In terms of design, the Nokia 2.4 features a 3D Nano-textured cover with a Nordic finish. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and the fingerprint reader is placed at the back panel, just below the camera module.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

In the camera department, you get a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options onboard the Nokia 2.4 include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, Micro USB port, FM radio and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

