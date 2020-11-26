Left Menu
Development News Edition

Full leverage of 5G to emerge from ecosystem of devices, networks, services: Gopal Vittal

Noting that the telecom sector is the connectivity backbone for the country and its businesses, Vittal stressed on the importance of infrastructure, affordable spectrum and stable, long-term policies, terming them critical enablers for Digital India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:16 IST
Full leverage of 5G to emerge from ecosystem of devices, networks, services: Gopal Vittal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The real leverage of next-generation 5G technology would come from the capability to build an entire ecosystem spanning devices, networks, applications and services, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said on Thursday. This would require strong collaboration between the government, private sector players and academia, he added. Noting that the telecom sector is the connectivity backbone for the country and its businesses, Vittal stressed on the importance of infrastructure, affordable spectrum and stable, long-term policies, terming them critical enablers for Digital India. "As technology evolves and as we get to a 5G world, I believe there is a need for very strong collaboration between academia, government, private sector...that not only includes telecom...it includes digital players, manufacturing players, banks, IT companies, to see how this ecosystem can be built, because 5G as you know is about the ecosystem," said Vittal, Bharti Airtel's MD and chief executive for India and South Asia. Speaking at the 'Global R&D Summit 2020' organised by FICCI, Vittal said the real leverage of 5G will come from fully-built, complete ecosystem spanning devices, networks, applications and services. "So while the technology is going to get more efficient, the spectral efficiency of this technology will be far superior to anything that we have seen in the past. "I think the real leverage of this technology will come from the capacity to build an ecosystem across devices, networks, applications and services... and that is really what this is all about," he said. Vittal noted that telecom and its transformative impact offered a "massive opportunity" for substantial productivity gains. He further said the sector plays a critical role in all aspects, right from ensuring seamless functioning of payment systems to work-from-home, and from ensuring remote access to quality healthcare to enabling online education for children. The industry is "uniquely positioned" to deliver major productivity benefits for the economy and businesses through digital technology, science and partnerships, he emphasised. "One of the most critical enablers for Digital India is improved access to infrastructure, affordable and easy access to Right of Way, so we can lay out fibre when needed, affordable spectrum...so we can invest in building networks rather than spend money on just airwaves, and finally stable and long term policies to encourage more investments with lesser risks," Vittal said.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treat farmers with dignity and engage with them: Deve Gowda tells Centre

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Centre to treat farmers with dignity and engage with them, as he expressed extreme distress over police confrontation with them. Farmers from Punjab faced water cann...

Pandemic weakening more in France than elsewhere in Europe, says PM

France has done a better job of flattening a second wave of COVID-19 infections that some of its European neighbours but it would be premature to talk about an end to the lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Castex said th...

Flipkart partners AWPO to onboard Army veterans in workforce

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation AWPO to onboard ex-Army personnel across its value chain. As part of the FlipMarch initiative, Flipkart has partnered with the AWPO ...

Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Bhavin Patel

New Delhi India, November 26 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour Glory on the occasion of International Mens Day on 19th of November 2020. The world witnessed the most awaited event ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020