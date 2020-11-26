Left Menu
Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA said in a statement that its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had decided to ban Nurlan Ibrahimov, who was the club's press oficer, from exercising any football-related activity for life. It had also fined Qarabag 100,000 euros ($118,990) and requested that FIFA extend worldwide the life ban.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:25 IST
UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had decided to ban Nurlan Ibrahimov, who was the club's press oficer, from exercising any football-related activity for life.

