Latest update brings new Game Space features to OnePlus 6 / OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update with November 2020 Android Security Patch as well as a couple of new features, improvements and fixes.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices and will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full official changelog:

System

Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )

Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.