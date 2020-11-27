Left Menu
Dhotre reviews mobile connectivity in border areas of Uttarakhand

The review included progress of installation of mobile towers in remote border areas of Uttarakhand funded under Universal Service Obligation Fund, BharatNet Project for extending optical fibre connectivity to the gram panchayats and villages, and the National Broadband Mission (NBM) for extending broadband connectivity to rural and urban areas. The minister particularly stressed on providing broadband connectivity to cater to the needs of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand who are working from home and the students who are attending online classes amid COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:48 IST
Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre held a meeting with officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL here on Thursday to review a range of issues, including mobile connectivity in the border areas of Uttarakhand. The review included progress of installation of mobile towers in remote border areas of Uttarakhand funded under Universal Service Obligation Fund, BharatNet Project for extending optical fibre connectivity to the gram panchayats and villages, and the National Broadband Mission (NBM) for extending broadband connectivity to rural and urban areas.

The minister particularly stressed on providing broadband connectivity to cater to the needs of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand who are working from home and the students who are attending online classes amid COVID-19. He also asked officials to improve the mobile network on the Char Dham Yatra route, an official release here said.

He directed Arun Kumar Verma, DDG (state coordination), HoD, Uttarakhand field unit, Department of Telecommunications, to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and telecom service providers to achieve the coverage of uncovered areas with mobile services and targets envisaged under the National Broadband Mission regarding spread of broadband. The minister was told that 28 4G mobile towers in the border areas in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Uttarkashi districts are planned under the USO project.

Out of these, 22 sites are already finalised and tower installation is in progress in 11 sites. The mobile connectivity in these areas will help paramilitary and defence personnel safeguarding the borders to be in touch with their families.

To facilitate the clearance for mobile tower installation and laying of optical fibre, the Uttarakhand government has already aligned the right of way (RoW) policy in line with DoT guidelines and launched online RoW webportal (single-window clearance system) for faster clearance. A total of 27,108 mobile base stations are working in Uttarakhand, out of which 18,598 (70 per cent) are of 4G technology which offers high-speed broadband connectivity.

Recently, BSNL installed and launched mobile services in Malari area in Niti Valley. Roll-out testing of 30 4G mobile towers in 11 block headquarters will be taken-up shortly.

With the expansion in telecom network in remote and difficult areas of Uttarakhand, the locals will be able to use high-speed data network of 4G taking benefits of e-services, including tele-medicine and tele-education and work from home. This will also help in boosting the pilgrimage, wellness and trekking tourism in Uttarakhand.

Having seen improved half-yearly audited results, the minister appreciated efforts being put in by BSNL team. He asked Chief General Manager Satish Sharma to bring Uttarakhand circle in operating profit within this financial year. Dhotre also inaugurated BSNL e-office to encourage paperless working in Uttarakhand.

He said this initiative of BSNL will bring promptness and transparency..

