Amazfit Pop Pro with NFC, GPS and 9-day battery life arriving next week

As per the teaser, the Amazfit Pop Pro will come with a 1.43-inch HD Display and will weigh just 31 grams. It will last up to 9 days on a single charge and support NFC and built-in GPS which are lacking in the standard model.

Last month Huami introduced the Amazfit Pop smartwatch in China and now the smart wearables maker is gearing up to launch the Pro version of the watch.

A teaser shared by the company reveals the key specifications of the Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatch which will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, December 1.

As for health and fitness tracking, the Amazfit Pop Pro will support 60+ sports mode, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, PAI health assessment system, sleep monitoring and SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation level.

Speaking of the Amazfit Pop, the smartwatch sports a polycarbonate body with a silicon rubber strap and a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. It has a 1.43-inch color TFT display with 320 x 302-pixels resolution and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The watch houses a 225mAh battery that lasts up to 9 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge.

The Amazfit Pop is equipped with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and PAI Health Assessment System that provides users a better understanding of their physical condition.

It supports sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring with breathing training, Menstrual cycle tracker with alerts and more than 60 sports modes including stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.

The Amazfit Pop is priced at CNY349 (approx. Rs 3,900) and has three color variants- Black, Green and Pink.

In India, the Amazfit Pop is available as Amazfit Bip U and is priced at Rs 3,499.

