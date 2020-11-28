PUBG Mobile India comeback may take longer than expected, Here's why?

PUBG Mobile is yet to get the Indian government's approval to resume its operations in the country, says a new report. The development comes days after PUBG Corporation announced that its immensely popular multiplayer battle royale game would return to India with a new version tailored for the market.

"The PUBG Corporation or any new entity in India has not been granted any permission to re-start operations in India," InsideSport reported on Saturday citing sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY).

"Any banned entity can't operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India," the source told InsideSport, quashing earlier speculated reports of PUBG Mobile making a comeback in the country.

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 116 other Chinese apps in early September 2020 over security concerns, following which PUBG Corporation took away the game franchise from China's Tencent Games and decided to take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

Earlier this month, the South Korean company said that the new version, PUBG Mobile India, has been created specifically for the Indian market and it will maximize data security for its players while being fully compliant with local laws and regulations. Additionally, the PUBG Corporation revealed plans to invest USD100 million in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries."