Left Menu
Development News Edition

PUBG Mobile India comeback may take longer than expected, Here's why?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 11:48 IST
PUBG Mobile India comeback may take longer than expected, Here's why?
Image Credit: Instagram

PUBG Mobile is yet to get the Indian government's approval to resume its operations in the country, says a new report. The development comes days after PUBG Corporation announced that its immensely popular multiplayer battle royale game would return to India with a new version tailored for the market.

"The PUBG Corporation or any new entity in India has not been granted any permission to re-start operations in India," InsideSport reported on Saturday citing sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY).

"Any banned entity can't operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India," the source told InsideSport, quashing earlier speculated reports of PUBG Mobile making a comeback in the country.

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 116 other Chinese apps in early September 2020 over security concerns, following which PUBG Corporation took away the game franchise from China's Tencent Games and decided to take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

Earlier this month, the South Korean company said that the new version, PUBG Mobile India, has been created specifically for the Indian market and it will maximize data security for its players while being fully compliant with local laws and regulations. Additionally, the PUBG Corporation revealed plans to invest USD100 million in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Bowling a worry for Kohli and boys going into second ODI

Completely outplayed by Australia in the opening ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With this being a three-match series, it is a must-win game for the ...

Cosmos Malabaricus highlighting Kerala’s history based on 17th century Dutch records to be launched

A treasure trove of information contained in Dutch historical archives of the 17th century will be brought to light for the first time through a unique Cosmos Malabaricus project, which is under consideration of the Indian and the Netherlan...

PM Modi concludes Zydus Biotech Park visit, next stop Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad after reviewing the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. This visit was the first of his three-city tour to personally review the ...

India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.India is rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020