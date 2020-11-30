(Update: Price revealed) India's most affordable 5G phone is launching today: Details inside!

Left Menu
In India, the Moto G 5G is tipped to be priced around Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000, making it the cheapest 5G ready smartphone in the country. It will be offered in two color options- Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Updated: 30-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:42 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.7-inch FHD+ display
  • Snapdragon 750G
  • 48MP triple camera system
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 20W TurboPower charging

The Moto G 5G, touted as India's most affordable 5G ready device yet, will be launching today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone made its global debut in Europe earlier this month and it is priced starting EUR 300 (approx. Rs 26,500).

In India, the Moto G 5G is tipped to be priced around Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000, making it the cheapest 5G ready smartphone yet in the country. It will be offered in two color options- Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Update: The Moto G 5G India pricing has been revealed by Flipkart(h/t: @yabhishekhd). It will be priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant. Additionally, Flipkart will be offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The device will go on sale starting December 7, 2020.

Moto G 5G: Specs and features

Display

The Moto G 5G has a 6.7-inch MaxVision FHD+ HDR10-certified display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a central punch-hole for the selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 20W USB Type-C TurboPower fast-charging.

The Moto G 5G boots Android 10.

Camera

The Moto G 5G houses a triple camera array at the back that includes a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps.

On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, FM Radio, and USB Type-C charging port.

