Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel, Nokia tie up for 5G network in Kenya

Its technology portfolio improves our network quality considerably and also allows us to move to 5G services in the future." Under the contract, Nokia is supplying Airtel Kenya telecom gears for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including base stations and radio access products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:14 IST
Airtel, Nokia tie up for 5G network in Kenya

Bharti Airtel's Africa arm and telecom gear maker Nokia on Monday announced a three-year deal to modernise network in Nairobi with high-speed 4G, and deploy 5G-ready equipment. The deployment of 5G-ready network started in June and will cover hundreds of sites, the statement said.

It will include upgrading existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in urban, semi-urban, highways, tourist spots and central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya, it added. Nokia's network infrastructure will also offer Airtel Kenya the option to smoothly transition to 5G when necessary. The upgraded network will deliver enhanced connectivity to customers of Airtel Kenya and access to new, high-speed data services.

Airtel Kenya CEO P D Sarma said in the statement said, "We are in the midst of rolling out our network to enhance coverage along with modernisation of our data network that will help us deliver improved, high-speed data services to our customers." He added that this will allow customers seamless coverage enhancing their browsing experience further. "We are excited to partner with Nokia on this project. Its technology portfolio improves our network quality considerably and also allows us to move to 5G services in the future." Under the contract, Nokia is supplying Airtel Kenya telecom gears for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including base stations and radio access products. The improved network will provide higher data speeds using additional 4G spectrum bands and provide access to secure, high-speed and reliable data services, the statement said.

Nokia Head of CEWA Market Unit Rajiv Aggarwal said, "This is an exciting deal in an exciting market. We are proud to supply Airtel Kenya with our comprehensive AirScale portfolio and support the operator with its efforts to deliver the best possible connectivity experiences to end users in Kenya." In a maturing market, the company looks forward to helping Airtel execute its strategy in the short-term as well as set it on the path to 5G services, he added..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre planning to create 5 cr employment opportunities in MSME sectors

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Central government is planning to create 5 crore more employment opportunities from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME sectors only. Addressing the first-ever Virtual 2020 Horasis A...

S.Korean former president gets suspended jail sentence for defamation

A South Korean court on Monday found former president Chun Doo-hwan guilty of defaming a former democracy activist who was involved in protests against his government in the 1980s and handed him an eight-month suspended jail sentence.The se...

Farmers' protest: Concrete barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border point as more join protest

Thousands of farmers continued their stir against the Centres new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day, even as the number of those protesting at the Ghazipur border swelled on Monday, leading police to place concrete bar...

'Ardhasatya' inspired me to join police force: U'khand DGP

Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on Monday said Govind Nihlanis national award winning movie Ardhasatya, which was about a cop, inspired him to join police force. Speaking at a farewell parade given in his honour on his retirement, Raturi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020