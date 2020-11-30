Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could launch as Mi 10i in India

Xiaomi recently added three new smartphones to the popular Redmi Note 9 series in China. The newly-launched smartphones include Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G.

Now, it seems the company is preparing to launch the new devices in markets outside China. According to popular tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will likely arrive in India as the Mi 10i.

The Mi 10i with model number M2007J17I and codename 'gauguininpro' was spotted on the Google Supported Devices list, suggesting that it will be the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G features a 6.67 FHD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It also has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is fuelled by a 4,820mAh battery with USB Type-C 33W fast-charging.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G houses a quad rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with HDR and 1080p 30fps video shooting.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12.

In China, the device is priced starting at CNY 1599 (approx. Rs 18,000) for 6GB RAM + 128GB base model while the top 8GB+256GB model costs CNY 1999 (approx. Rs 22, 500).