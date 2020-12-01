Left Menu
Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has been pushing for a 7-8 times hike in price of mobile data services. In December 2019, Vodafone Idea made call and data charges on prepaid networks dearer by 50 per cent..

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the company's website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid plan, which was priced at Rs 598 earlier, and Rs 799 as against Rs 749 charged earlier.

An e-mail query sent to Vodafone Idea elicited no immediate reply. The tariff hike in mobile services has come after a gap of about a year when all the three companies, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, had raised tariff by up to 50 per cent.

Analysts were expecting tariff hike in the industry especially by Vodafone Idea after Diwali. Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has been pushing for a 7-8 times hike in price of mobile data services.

In December 2019, Vodafone Idea made call and data charges on prepaid networks dearer by 50 per cent..

