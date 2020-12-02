Left Menu
Samsung Internet 13.0 update brings Secret mode, Expandable App Bar

To keep users safe online, Samsung Internet 13.0 update introduces a new permission request UI that will display a warning message if a website seems malicious and is attempting to trick users into allowing notifications. 

Updated: 02-12-2020 21:24 IST
Samsung Internet 13.0 update brings Secret mode, Expandable App Bar
Samsung Internet icon. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has announced a new update to its web browser Samsung Internet. The Samsung Internet 13.0 update brings a host of new features and enhancements for a better and safer browsing experience.

New enhancements include a 'High contrast mode' to make fonts and other components stand out from the background when the Dark Mode is on. The update also introduces an Expandable App Bar as well as an option to hide the status bar and edit the titles of bookmarks. Further, when watching a video in full screen with Video assistant, users can pause it by double-tapping the middle of the screen.

To keep users safe online, Samsung Internet 13.0 update introduces a new permission request UI that will display a warning message if a website seems malicious and is attempting to trick users into allowing notifications.

A Secret mode has been added, allowing users to automatically clear their browsing history as soon as all their Secret mode tabs are closed. Additionally, there is a new Secret mode icon placed on the address bar so that users can easily know when it's switched on.

Samsung Internet users will receive a notification when a new version is available while the latest version of the Samsung Internet browser can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.

