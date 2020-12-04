Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule China's Chang'e-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the country's space agency said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

China's Chang'e-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the country's space agency said on Thursday. The robotic vehicle has stored the samples and will now dock with the orbiting Chang'e-5 for the return journey to Earth.

Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

The Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action against disease using fifth-generation technology and equipment provided by China's Huawei Technologies Co. The rollout of the agricultural support application for soy farmers comes at a time when Brazil's government is considering whether to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next year's auction of 5G frequencies spectrum to telecom companies.

Also Read: Brazilian clothes brand removes image of Hindu deity from shorts

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's spacecraft takes off from moon with lunar samples

A Chinese spacecraft carrying the countrys first lunar samples has started its return journey from the moon, according to the countrys space authority. Chinas Change-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was...

Moto G9 Power India launch set for December 8

After Moto G 5G, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G9 Power smartphone in India. The device made its global debut in Europe in early November and is now set to land in India via TechnoAnkit1 on December 8.Moto G9 power launching on ...

ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League ISL through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly. Kri...

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020