Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

China's Chang'e-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s, the country's space agency said on Thursday. The robotic vehicle has stored the samples and will now dock with the orbiting Chang'e-5 for the return journey to Earth.

Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

The Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action against disease using fifth-generation technology and equipment provided by China's Huawei Technologies Co. The rollout of the agricultural support application for soy farmers comes at a time when Brazil's government is considering whether to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next year's auction of 5G frequencies spectrum to telecom companies.

