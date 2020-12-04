Left Menu
Oppo Reno 5 / Reno 5 Pro 5G price leaked ahead of Dec 10 launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:58 IST
Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 5 series in China on December 10. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G pricing details have surfaced online.

A screenshot of an online retailer listing shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) reveals the price and key specifications of the device. The Oppo Reno 5 5G 8GB+128GB model will be priced at CNY3,299 (approx. Rs 37,300) while the 12GB+256GB memory variant will be priced at CNY3,699(approx. Rs 41,800).

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB model is said to be priced at CNY3,899 (approx. Rs 44,000) while the 12GB + 256GB memory variant is priced at CNY4,299 (Rs 48,560).

Earlier this week, both the smartphones were listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, revealing the design, color variants and specifications of the upcoming devices. Both Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G sport a left-aligned punch-hole display and a vertical camera array comprising four lenses with a flash.

As per the latest leaks, the Oppo Reno 5 5G is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor and will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will sport a bigger 6.55-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The Reno 5 Pro will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging. Both the phones will feature a quad rear camera array comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the Oppo Reno 5 series is said to have a Pro Plus version too which is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery.

