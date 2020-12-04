Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 rolling out to X50 Pro

Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 rolling out to X50 ProDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:20 IST
Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update to the X50 Pro. The latest update comes with version RMX2076PU_11.C.16 and it is being rolled out in batches.
"In order to ensure the stability of this update, we are making it a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there is no hamper to user experience," Realme said in a post on the community forums.
Here's the complete changelog:
Personalizations
Personalize the user interface to make it your own.
- You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.
- Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.
- Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.
High Efficiency
- You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.
- Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.
System
- Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.
- You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.
- Optimized the user interfaces of Notes: New visuals are provided on the list and editing pages.
- Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.
- Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.
- Optimized "Auto brightness".
Launcher
- You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.
- Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.
Security and Privacy
- Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.
- You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.
- Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.
- More powerful SOS functions
Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.
- Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.
Games
- •Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.
- You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.
Communications
- You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.
Photos
- Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.
- Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.
HeyTap Cloud
- You can back up your photos, documents, system settings and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.
- You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.
Camera
- Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos.
- Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.
- Added the lens stain detection feature.
- Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.
realme Lab
- Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time
Accessibility
- Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.
