Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 rolling out to X50 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:20 IST
Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 rolling out to X50 Pro
Image Credit:

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update to the X50 Pro. The latest update comes with version RMX2076PU_11.C.16 and it is being rolled out in batches.

"In order to ensure the stability of this update, we are making it a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there is no hamper to user experience," Realme said in a post on the community forums.

Here's the complete changelog:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own.

  • You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.
  • Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.
  • Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

  • You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.
  • Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

System

  • Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.
  • You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.
  • Optimized the user interfaces of Notes: New visuals are provided on the list and editing pages.
  • Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.
  • Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.
  • Optimized "Auto brightness".

Launcher

  • You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.
  • Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

  • Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.
  • You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.
  • Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.
  • More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

  • Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

  • •Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.
  • You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

  • You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

  • Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.
  • Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

  • You can back up your photos, documents, system settings and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.
  • You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

  • Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos.
  • Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.
  • Added the lens stain detection feature.
  • Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

  • Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility

  • Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighboring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsid...

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020