Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 rolling out to X50 Pro

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update to the X50 Pro. The latest update comes with version RMX2076PU_11.C.16 and it is being rolled out in batches.

"In order to ensure the stability of this update, we are making it a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there is no hamper to user experience," Realme said in a post on the community forums.

Here's the complete changelog:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own.

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.

Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

System

Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

Optimized the user interfaces of Notes: New visuals are provided on the list and editing pages.

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Optimized "Auto brightness".

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

•Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos.

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the lens stain detection feature.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility