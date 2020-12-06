PLI scheme well timed, to fuel manufacturing ecosystem for telecom, networking products: Qualcomm

Left Menu
The production-linked incentive PLI scheme is expected to fuel the overall manufacturing ecosystem in India for telecom and networking gear, components as well as tech products, and its strategic timing places the country in a great position for the future, a senior official of Qualcomm has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 11:31 IST
The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to fuel the overall manufacturing ecosystem in India for telecom and networking gear, components as well as tech products, and its strategic timing places the country in a "great position" for the future, a senior official of Qualcomm has said. The PLI scheme for telecom, announced recently by the government, would not only boost the local network gear manufacturing industry but would also help build a robust ecosystem, Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC, said.

"The strategic timing of the PLI scheme has placed India in a great position for the future," he told PTI. India is an "enormous" consumption market and has an incredible technology-savvy and technology-hungry constituent base, he said adding that the country is emerging as the tech platform for global companies to drive innovations.

"The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the government is a big catalyst as it will help global companies move their manufacturing and large parts of their supply chain to India and local companies to serve not just India but also export their products," Vagadia said in an email interview. The incentive scheme will fuel the overall manufacturing ecosystem in India for telecom and networking products, components, as well as technology products. Further, it would boost the local network gear manufacturing industry, while helping build a robust ecosystem.

"Considering Qualcomm has a play across each of these sectors, it will drive the continued adoption of our technologies in these segments, through our ecosystem partners," Vagadia added. Tech titan Qualcomm is a global wireless technology innovator.

Last month, the government announced PLI scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for telecom and networking equipment, which would boost manufacturing, attract component sector and industries, spur exports and create jobs at a time when India is gearing up for 5G. In fact, the government approved a production-linked incentive scheme for 10 key sectors, including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period. Of this, the outlay for telecom and networking products is pegged at Rs 12,195 crore, while the outlay for electronics and technology products has been pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.

Telecom equipment forms a critical and strategic element of building a secure telecom infrastructure and India aspires to become a major original equipment manufacturer of telecom and networking products. The PLI scheme in the mobile phone manufacturing sector is already in place. The government had earlier cleared 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years..

