Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on the market after 2025

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:50 IST
Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on the market after 2025

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine. Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

"It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving," Diess told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly magazine. Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion euro ($87 billion) electric vehicle investment plan.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal

Britains chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.We will b...

Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

Soni fame director Ivan Ayrs second directorial venture Meel Patthar has won the best film trophy at Singapores Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect wi...

Kejriwal to share his govt's efforts to make Delhi startup destination at global summit on Dec 9

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his governments efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement. Kejriwal is expected to talk abou...

Puducherry CM, Ministers pay homage to Ambedkar

Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitutionand champion of the oppressed B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.Welfare Minister M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020