BRIEF-India's Serum Institute's CEO Says Has Applied For Emergency Use Authorisation For Covishield - Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:35 IST
BRIEF-India's Serum Institute's CEO Says Has Applied For Emergency Use Authorisation For Covishield - Tweet

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* SERUM INSTITUTE CEO SAYS HAS APPLIED FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORISATION FOR COVISHIELD - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3mWbVOQ Further company coverage:

