Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner. Warsaw's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and that a process of repatriation is necessary.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:36 IST
Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.

Warsaw's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and that a process of repatriation is necessary. "We are taking over the publishing house @Polska_Press. Thanks to the transaction, we will gain access to 17.4 million users of portals belonging to the group," PKN's Daniel Obajtek said on Twitter.

A government spokesman was not immediately available to comment Polska Press, which is part of German media group Verlagsgruppe Passau, publishes 20 regional dailies, about 100 local weeklies, several magazines and Naszemiasto.pl, a free city newspaper, according to its website.

The business generated more than 398 million zlotys in revenue in 2019, PKN Orlen said in a statement without disclosing the price agreed for the acquisition.

