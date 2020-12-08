Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss villagers face 10-year evacuation in $1 bln bomb removal plan

"Debris from rock material and, secondarily, a blast of air from an explosion would be dangerous," the government said. The weapons removal, costing up to 900 million Swiss francs ($1.01 billion), won't start until 2030, but Swiss leaders on Monday outlined plans to assess Mitholz's property values next year to compensate roughly 170 people who will be forced out.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:43 IST
Swiss villagers face 10-year evacuation in $1 bln bomb removal plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Swiss village where a World War Two-era munitions dump exploded 73 years ago will be evacuated for about a decade while the remaining bombs are carted off, part of a $1 billion plan approved by the government on Monday. A series of explosions near Mitholz, deep in the Swiss Alps south of Bern, began just before midnight on Dec. 19, 1947 at an adjacent Swiss military weapons dump.

Nine people died as the shockwaves shook the valley and debris rained down on homes, destroying the town centre and its railway station. While Mitholz was quickly rebuilt, some 3,500 tonnes of aerial bombs, mines and hand grenades remained inside the mountainside military cache.

The aging stockpile has since been declared by munitions experts as unstable, with the potential to cause another tragedy. "Debris from rock material and, secondarily, a blast of air from an explosion would be dangerous," the government said.

The weapons removal, costing up to 900 million Swiss francs ($1.01 billion), won't start until 2030, but Swiss leaders on Monday outlined plans to assess Mitholz's property values next year to compensate roughly 170 people who will be forced out. "Mitholz residents must move away during the removal and depending on how things progress, for more than 10 years," the government said. "The Swiss Defense Department will support those affected, in particular in preparing for their departure."

Not all Mitholz residents are eager to pull up roots, a local government official, Matthias Schmid, told Reuters. Some fear they may never return, while lingering uncertainty over where people will be resettled makes things more difficult.

Schmid hopes even the most reluctant can be convinced that leaving, while heartbreaking, is unavoidable to keep them safe. "The goal is definitely that we'll re-settle the area once the dump has been removed," Schmid said.

"Some are sentimental. A few say they won't go. We aim to find a good resolution, so once it is time, people will say, 'I don't want to leave, but I will go'." ($1 = 0.8917 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling clings to hopes of a Brexit breakthrough in Brussels

Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes that a Brexit trade deal is still possible with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.With only three weeks to the end of the Brexi...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Late call for DRS from Kohli saves Wade

India lost a chance to send in-form Australia opener Matthew Wade back to the dugout in the 11th over of the third T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for the DRS. The incident took place in T Natarajans over as the left-arm pacer ...

Rs 12.5 lakh cr investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study

Indian electric vehicle EV market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Ce...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centres new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020