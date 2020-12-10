Samsung unveils 110-inch MicroLED TV display; pre-sale begins today

Samsung today unveiled a 110-inch MicroLED display with self-emissive LED display technology and a Micro AI processor that delivers stunning 4K HDR content.

The 110-inch Samsung MicroLED is currently available for pre-order in Korea and will be available globally in the first quarter of next year.

Samsung's 110-inch MicroLED has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio and utilizes micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. The next-generation TV display delivers 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras, thereby delivering lifelike colors and accurate brightness.

Under the hood, the new display has a Micro AI processor for delivering bright, vivid, and realistic picture quality. It also includes an embedded Majestic Sound System breathtaking 5.1 channel sound without an external speaker while the Object Tracking Sound Pro feature identifies objects moving on the screen and accordingly projects the sound.

MicroLEDs are made of long-lasting and durable inorganic materials, allowing a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours or over a decade.

"As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110" MicroLED to the commercial market, said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world," said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.