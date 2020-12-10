Left Menu
Development News Edition

With green battery standards, EU seeks a competitive edge

Car and industrial batteries sold in Europe will soon face legally binding environmental standards, the European Commission said on Thursday, as it seeks to give local producers an edge in a rapidly growing global market. Europe's battery demand is set to soar this decade, spurred by the 30 million electric vehicles the EU says Europeans will be driving by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:08 IST
With green battery standards, EU seeks a competitive edge

Car and industrial batteries sold in Europe will soon face legally binding environmental standards, the European Commission said on Thursday, as it seeks to give local producers an edge in a rapidly growing global market.

Europe's battery demand is set to soar this decade, spurred by the 30 million electric vehicles the EU says Europeans will be driving by 2030. The Commission on Thursday proposed regulations to ensure that demand is met by greener batteries with lower emissions, produced using recycled materials. The proposals need approval from EU member states and the European Parliament.

"Batteries placed on our market, regardless of their origin, they will be sustainable," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said. Under the proposals, rechargeable electric vehivle (EV) and industrial batteries sold in Europe must disclose their carbon footprint from 2024, and comply with a CO2 emissions limit from 2027.

An obligation to disclose the content of recycled raw materials in those batteries would apply from 2027, followed by requirements to use a minimum share of recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel and lead from 2030. To encourage battery recycling, the Commission also proposes targets for EU countries to collect 65% of portable batteries by 2025 and 70% by 2030, up from the EU's current target to collect 45% of portable batteries.

Today, China hosts roughly 80% of the world's lithium-ion cell production, but Europe's capacity is set to expand quickly. The EU says local producers could cover the bloc's electric vehicle battery demand by 2025. Brussels hopes its proposals could support that aim, by giving green-minded local producers an advantage over those in countries where a coal-heavy electricity grid means the CO2 footprint of battery manufacturing is likely higher.

Jesper Wigardt, vice president of communications at Swedish battery maker Northvolt, said the proposals would incentivise investments in renewable energy, to help Europe "get out of batteries produced in less good energy grids from a CO2 point of view."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Parliament building will reflect resplendent Indian ethos: VP Naidu writes to PM Modi

The new Parliament building will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct 21st century Indian identity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu congratulated him for ...

Taiwan waits for Biden as China steps up pressure on the island

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has significantly boosted military aid to Taiwan and increased engagement with the island. With Joe Biden having beaten Trump in last months presidential election, the Taiwanese are anxiously ...

UP: Class 10 student hangs self at home

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his room, police said ThursdayHe was a student of Class 10, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma saidThe police said they are investigating the matter....

NEI's 75-year-old Jaipur plant awarded the coveted IGBC Green Factory Building Platinum Certification

- One of the oldest factories in Northern India and the first factory of this tenure in Rajasthan to be conferred with this prestigious certification for its best-in-class sustainability practices - The factory saves 5.81 mWh energy and 629...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020