Business briefs 4

By simplifying checkout, CRED Pay will expand the use of credit cards for online payments and enable merchants to offer an instant payment experience on their platforms, Cred founder Kunal Shah said.

Updated: 10-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:05 IST
Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has welcomed the proposal of DoT for setting up public Wi-Fi networks by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) to provide public Wi-Fi service through public data offices (PDOs) in India, a statement said.

With no registration required for PDOs, PDOAs and app providers, PM-WANI will be more business-friendly and in line with efforts for ease of doing business, it said. According to IAMAI, PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) will provide the necessary push for further proliferation of internet adoption in rural India over the next few years. Initiatives like PM-WANI will further strengthen the digital footprint in India and ensure a robust digital economy in the country, it added.

* * * Cred launches Cred Pay for one-click payments on credit cards * Fintech firm Cred on Thursday launched 'Cred Pay' that will offer users a one-click checkout experience on using credit cards. Cred Pay, a new payment experience for members on select merchant platforms, will allow users a safe one-click checkout experience using credit cards already saved on Cred, a statement said.

The product, developed in partnership with RazorPay and Visa, was piloted with over 30 merchants, who experienced larger basket sizes and improved customer satisfaction, it added. The 30 merchants who participated in the programme included The Man Company, Epigamia and Vahdam Teas. ''Cred Pay enables instant, safe, and secure payments on credit cards, making spends on merchant platforms as delightful and rewarding as paying bills on Cred. By simplifying checkout, CRED Pay will expand the use of credit cards for online payments and enable merchants to offer an instant payment experience on their platforms,'' Cred founder Kunal Shah said.

