Google launches new control in Ad Settings to limit alcohol, gambling ads

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has added a new control in Ad Settings that allows people to limit alcohol ads, with gambling as an additional option. Previously, features like Mute this ad allowed people to indicate which ads they'd rather not see and now the new feature will let them further control their ad experience.

Initially, the new feature is rolling out to YouTube Ads in the US and will expand to Google Ads and YouTube globally in early 2021. Google noted that countries with legal restrictions against serving gambling and alcohol ads will not see any change in their policies.

Image Credit: Google

"Building tools that provide transparency and control has always been a top priority for us, and over the years, we've empowered people to shape their ads experience through user controls. We believe this new feature is an important step in user choice and control. We'll continue to improve our controls; and as our products and people's expectations of them evolve, so will the features we make available to personalize ad experiences," Google said.

The settings for both the categories - alcohol and gambling- are reversible, meaning you can see such ads again if you want to. All you need to do is click a button.

Google says it has been working with the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) and its members, the leading beer, wine and spirits producers, taking into account their expertise on standards for responsible alcohol advertising and marketing.

