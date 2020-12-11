Left Menu
Nokia AVA service applies AI to help CSPs reduce energy usage by up to 20 pct

CSPs around the world are using the Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service to reduce annual energy consumption as they proceed with their 5G rollouts. The new service is performance-based and links CSP payments to achieved cost savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:02 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Nokia on Thursday announced the launch a new AVA Energy Efficiency service that applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) reduce energy consumption in multi-vendor, multi-technology networks by up to 20 percent.

Energy consumption of CSPs is projected to increase 160 percent by 2030 (ABI Research) due to rising traffic and the rollout of ever more dense networks. Nokia AVA blends telecoms expertise, AI and cloud-based delivery into a coherent service offering for energy control and the machine learning algorithms ensure that energy savings are maximized without compromising network quality.

CSPs around the world are using the Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency service to reduce annual energy consumption as they proceed with their 5G rollouts. The new service is performance-based and links CSP payments to achieved cost savings.

"CSPs and vendors have a joint responsibility to reduce energy consumption – for the good of the planet and shareholders alike. Tangible and rapid results are achieved by harnessing the power of AI, and by moving towards more sustainable patterns of energy use," said Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President, Operate and Managed Services at Nokia.

Nokia says new approaches like the AVA Energy Efficiency service are vital to breaking the connection between network evolution and growing energy consumption. The Finnish telecom giant is aligned with the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius.

