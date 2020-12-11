Left Menu
AGM X5 rugged 5G smartphone arrives with 48MP quad-camera, 18W fast-charging

Under the hood, the AGM X5 has the Unisoc T7510 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is fuelled by a 5,600mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast-charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:58 IST
Image Credit: JD.com

HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
  • 48MP quad camera
  • 5,600mAh battery
  • 18W fast-charging
  • 5G SA/NSA

China's AGM which is known for making rugged smartphones has launched AGM X5, a 5G-powered rugged phone that can survive the toughest environments.

The AGM X5 is priced at CNY3,699 (approx. Rs 41,630) for the only 8GB+256GB memory variant and is currently available for pre-order in China. It will go on sale starting December 12.

Specifications

Design and display

The AGM X5 comes with an IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G shockproof, dustproof and waterproof rating and it can survive underwater at 1.5m depth. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

For quick biometric authentication, the phone is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and Face Unlock feature that unlock the phone in 0.13 seconds and 0.15 seconds, respectively.

Performance

Under the hood, the AGM X5 has the Unisoc T7510 octa-core chipset that supports dual-mode 5G connectivity, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is fuelled by a 5,600mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast-charging.

The AGM X5 runs on XOS 5.0 based on Android 9.

Camera

The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch. At the back, the quad-camera array comprises a 48-megapixel primary shooter, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) and a pair of 2-megapixel lens.

Connectivity

The AGM X5 supports 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

