Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka

When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on salary issues. A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid on time besides concerns over many deductions from their salary.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:55 IST
Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said. Quoting preliminary inputs, police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, about 51 kilometers from here, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with 'salary related issues.' According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on 'salary issues.' A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid 'on time' besides concerns over 'many deductions' from their salary. Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA calls 3 IPS officers of West Bengal, who were responsible for BJP chief J P Nadda's security, to serve in central deputation: Officials.

MHA calls 3 IPS officers of West Bengal, who were responsible for BJP chief J P Naddas security, to serve in central deputation Officials....

I will not go into prediction zone: EAM Jaishankar on whether it will be a long haul or breakthrough can be expected on Sino-India border standoff.

I will not go into prediction zone EAM Jaishankar on whether it will be a long haul or breakthrough can be expected on Sino-India border standoff....

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...

Fauci addresses African Americans' vaccine concerns, says 'developed by African American woman'

As skepticism regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community rises, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that one of the major vaccine candidates has been worked on by an African American woman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020