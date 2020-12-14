Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading EdTech Software brand Camu Moves its Head Office to Singapore

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Camu, an EdTech Solution with an integrated Student Information and Learning Management System from Octoze Technologies Private Limited, announced today the relocation of its Head Office from Chennai India to Singapore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:49 IST
Leading EdTech Software brand Camu Moves its Head Office to Singapore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Camu, an EdTech Solution with an integrated Student Information and Learning Management System from Octoze Technologies Private Limited, announced today the relocation of its Head Office from Chennai (India) to Singapore. Camu's development, support and business development teams of India will continue to operate from its office in Chennai (India). This move is significant for Camu and is a deliberate decision based on the company's unprecedented traction in the ASEAN Markets, especially in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Keeping the larger vision in mind, Mr. AR Swaminathan, CEO & Co-founder says, ''The move is strategic for us. We are a SaaS company currently focusing in the ASEAN region and the move will aid our growth plans. We are also fueling our growth with investments from equity partners to broaden our geographical spread, customer service, business development and other marketing investments, which will strengthen our presence and position in the ASEAN markets. Our vision is to become the most preferred Campus Management Solution based on our integrated SIS and LMS offering in these markets.''The flagship product, Camu, is a cloud solution offered in the SaaS model for both, the web and mobile platforms. Camu offers an Integrated Student information System (SIS) and Learning Management System (LMS) with a framework that enables Institutions to easily adopt modern learning concepts such as Outcome Based Education (OBE), Competency based learning and the Flexible Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Camu has a client base of over 400+ Institutions and 1 million students and a presence across 6 Countries

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Trixeo Aerosphere Approved In The EU For COPD

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TRIXEO AEROSPHERE APPROVED IN THE EU FOR COPD ASTRAZENECA - APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ETHOS PHASE III TRIAL Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer PSO of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in t...

Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is...

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020