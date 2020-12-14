Gmail, other Google services face outage

Gmail and a host of other Google services faced disruptions on Monday evening. The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

On the G Suite status dashboard, Google said it is ''aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail''. As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.

The tech giant had faced a similar outage in August this year.